Teacher Appreciation Weekend - Aberdeen

May 1, 2021 - May 2, 2021

On May 1st and 2nd, teachers can enjoy 2 hours of unlimited attractions and a $10 arcade game card for FREE!

 

Fee: $FREE


Location:   Allevity Entertainment
Map:   130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-225-7733
Email:   info@allevity.fun
Website:   http://www.allevity.fun/specials

