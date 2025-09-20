The 24 Hour Play - Watertown

Sep 20, 2025 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

The 24 Hour Play is an incredible theatrical challenge where 6 original short plays are written, rehearsed, and performed all within 24 hours!

Here's how the magic happens:



Friday Night (7-9 PM): Writers, directors, and actors meet, share props and costumes, then writers work through the night crafting 10-minute plays

Saturday (7 AM-7 PM): Actors and directors rehearse the brand-new scripts with only hours to prepare

Saturday 7 PM: SHOWTIME! Fresh, spontaneous theater performed live

Sunday 2 PM: Encore matinee performance



What makes it special? The tight timeline creates incredible energy and creativity! Writers draw inspiration from the quirky props, costumes, and special skills that participants bring (think lightsabers, Batman suits, juggling, accents). The pressure actually helps with memorization and generates amazing theatrical moments you can't get anywhere else.

Come witness the impossible become possible—original theater created before your eyes!

Perfect for theater lovers, creative spirits, and anyone who wants to see what happens when talented artists work under pressure to create something completely new.

Fee: $18