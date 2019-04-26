The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (musical) -Mitchell
Apr 26, 2019 - Apr 28, 2019
Hilariously F-U-N-N-Y (enjoyment or lighthearted pleasure) and delightfully Q-U-I-R-K-Y (characterized by peculiar or unexpected traits) show where six unusual adolescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime, run by three equally unusual grown-ups.
|Location:
|Pepsi-Cola Theatre for the Performing Arts
|Map:
|700 N Main St, Mitchell, SD 57301
|Phone:
|605-996-9137
|Website:
|http://www.mitchellact.org/all-events
All Dates:
Apr 26, 2019 - Apr 28, 2019
May 3, 2019 - May 5, 2019
Mitchell Area Community Theatre performance.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.