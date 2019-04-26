Share |

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (musical) -Mitchell

May 3, 2019 - May 5, 2019

Hilariously F-U-N-N-Y (enjoyment or lighthearted pleasure) and delightfully Q-U-I-R-K-Y (characterized by peculiar or unexpected traits) show where six unusual adolescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime, run by three equally unusual grown-ups.


Location:   Pepsi-Cola Theatre for the Performing Arts
Map:   700 N Main St, Mitchell, SD 57301
Phone:   605-996-9137
Website:   http://www.mitchellact.org/all-events

Mitchell Area Community Theatre performance. 

