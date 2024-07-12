Share |

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (musical) -Mitchell

Jul 27, 2024

Hilariously F-U-N-N-Y (enjoyment or lighthearted pleasure) and delightfully Q-U-I-R-K-Y (characterized by peculiar or unexpected traits) show where six unusual adolescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime, run by three equally unusual grown-ups.


Location:   Fort Sisseton Historic State Park South Barracks
Map:   11907 434th Ave, Lake City, SD 57247
Phone:   605-467-3247

All Dates:
Jul 12, 2024
Jul 14, 2024
Jul 20, 2024
Jul 27, 2024

