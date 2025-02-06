The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - Sioux Falls

Feb 6, 2025 - Feb 8, 2025

Hilariously F-U-N-N-Y (enjoyment or lighthearted pleasure) and delightfully Q-U-I-R-K-Y (characterized by peculiar or unexpected traits) show where six unusual adolescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime, run by three equally unusual grown-ups.


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000

All Dates:
