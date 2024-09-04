The American Revolution Experience – an America 250 Event - Sioux Falls

Sep 4, 2024 - Sep 9, 2024

The American Revolution Experience – an America 250 Event

The Patriots all shared one conviction…that our 13 Colonies should be free.



Visitors to this interactive, multi-media exhibit are invited to consider the choice faced by members of the revolutionary generation as tensions mounted in the 1770s: Would these ordinary citizens risk their lives and livelihoods in pursuit of liberty? Or would they remain loyal subjects of the British crown, coming into conflict with neighbors and family? …What would YOU do?



FREE - Sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution, The SD American 250! Commission & the American Battlefield Trust