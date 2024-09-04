The American Revolution Experience – an America 250 Event - Sioux Falls
Sep 4, 2024 - Sep 9, 2024
The American Revolution Experience – an America 250 Event
The Patriots all shared one conviction…that our 13 Colonies should be free.
Visitors to this interactive, multi-media exhibit are invited to consider the choice faced by members of the revolutionary generation as tensions mounted in the 1770s: Would these ordinary citizens risk their lives and livelihoods in pursuit of liberty? Or would they remain loyal subjects of the British crown, coming into conflict with neighbors and family? …What would YOU do?
FREE - Sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution, The SD American 250! Commission & the American Battlefield Trust
|Location:
|SD Military Heritage Alliance Museum
|Map:
|1300 N Industrial Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-940-0533
|Email:
|stateregent@sdsdar.org
|Website:
|http://sdsdar.org
All Dates:
Sep 4, 2024 - Sep 9, 2024 10am - 8pm (Sunday, Sept 8 11am - 7pm)FREE
Get ready to celebrate America's 250 - see the "regular" people who risked their lives, their fortunes, & their sacred honor to persevere through eight long years of war; in order to defeat the mightiest army on earth & achieve American independence.
