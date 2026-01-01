The Art of Snowshoeing - Deadwood

Bundle up and join Deadwood History, Inc. for a fun-filled morning exploring the art of snowshoeing! The adventure takes place at the Days of ‘76 Museum from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Suggested for students in grades K–6. Parents are welcome to join in the fun. Snowshoes and hot cocoa will be provided – just dress warmly and be ready for some fun. The program is free, but reservations are required. Participant height is needed for snowshoe fitting by Wednesday, January 7. For more information or to reserve a spot, call 605-578-1657.


Location:   Days of '76 Museum
Map:   18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-578-1657

All Dates:
Days of '76 Museum
