The Art of Snowshoeing - Deadwood

Jan 10, 2026

Bundle up and join Deadwood History, Inc. for a fun-filled morning exploring the art of snowshoeing! The adventure takes place at the Days of ‘76 Museum from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Suggested for students in grades K–6. Parents are welcome to join in the fun. Snowshoes and hot cocoa will be provided – just dress warmly and be ready for some fun. The program is free, but reservations are required. Participant height is needed for snowshoe fitting by Wednesday, January 7. For more information or to reserve a spot, call 605-578-1657.