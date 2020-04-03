Share |

The Big Grape (fundraiser) - Sioux Falls

Apr 3, 2020

 

Wine, craft beer, food, live music and silent auction. Benefits young patients and their families.


Location:   Avera McKennan Prarie Center
Map:   1000 E 23rd St, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57105
Phone:   605-322-8900
Website:   http://www.thebiggrape.com

Apr 3, 2020

Sample wine and raise funds for Avera Children's Hospital.

