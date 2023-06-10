The Big Mick 2023!

Jun 10, 2023 5:00 am - 8:00 pm

Experience the beauty of the Black Hills via the George S. Mickelson Trail by participating in the Big Mick!



Participate in the Century Ride or the Half Century Ride:

Century+: Ride the entire length of the Mickelson Trail ONE day!

109 Miles • Deadwood, SD to Edgemont, SD



Half-Century: 49 miles • Mountain Trailhead (near Custer) to Edgemont



Your registration includes a MT day pass, event t-shirt & trail swag,

meals/snacks, water stations & trail support along the route.

(*SD state sales tax is included in registration/shuttle costs.)



Trail sweeps & SAG drivers will be available to support riders on event day.



Start Times: 5:00 am - 6am: Deadwood Trailhead

11:00 am - 12PM: Mountain Trailhead (north of Custer)

All riders must finish the event and arrive in Edgemont by 6:00pm

Shuttles leave Edgemont by 8pm

The Mickelson Trail was originally the Burlington Northern line that carried trains from Edgemont to the northern Black Hills and the gold mines of the Deadwood area. The trail transverses the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota. This narrow-gauge line began in Deadwood in 1888, and in within ten months the route to Edgemont was complete. (The line was abandoned in 1983.) In the early 90’s, a group of outdoor enthusiasts recognized the trail's potential, and with the support of Governor George Mickelson, it became the state's first rails to trails project.