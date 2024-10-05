The Black Market/Formerly Benson's Flea Market - Sioux Falls

Feb 1, 2025 - Feb 2, 2025

The Black Market is formerly Benson's Flea Market and features everything you can imagine, big and little, old and new, heavy and light! As the longest running indoor variety market in South Dakota we offer a nostalgic experience sure to bring back memories from childhood, stimulate excitement and provide hours of shopping entertainment. 65% of this show consists of antiques and collectibles, 15% is new items, 5% crafts and the rest is, well anything you can image or find at a rummage sale. It is a collectors dream!



The Market features between 90-140 exhibitors monthly and fills the entire 30,000 sq. foot of the north room of the Expo Building located on the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls, SD. Each market draws in about 15% new exhibitors always keeping the variety fresh and exciting. These exhibitors travel from around the Midwest primarily. Some of our exhibitors specialize items like new and used books, vintage jewelry, coins, Tastefully Simple, Scentsy Candles, Mary Kay, Coca-Cola items, beer signs, coins, antiques, furniture, Barbie dolls, Harley Davidson, Nascar, farm toys and everything you can imagine!

Fee: $3.00 kids 12 & under are free