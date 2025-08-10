The Book of Will - Custer

Without William Shakespeare, we wouldn’t have literary masterpieces like Romeo and Juliet. But without Henry Condell and John Heminges, we would have lost half of Shakespeare’s plays forever! After the death of their friend and mentor, the two actors are determined to compile the First Folio and preserve the words that shaped their lives. They’ll just have to borrow, beg, and band together to get it done. Amidst the noise and color of Elizabethan London, THE BOOK OF WILL finds an unforgettable true story of love, loss, and laughter, and sheds new light on a man you may think you know.​​
Rating: Charming historical love letter, 10+ / Adults

 

Fee: $General/SD Resident ticket prices Adults $45/41 Seniors or Military $41/37 Students with ID $35/31 Kids 16 & Under $25/21 PLEASE NOTE: $8.00 convenience fee for passes $3.00 convenience fee per ticket for non-pass holders


Location:   Black Hills Playhouse
Map:   24834 S Playhouse Rd, Custer, SD 57730
Phone:   605-255-4141
Website:   https://www.blackhillsplayhouse.com/the-book-of-will

No Monday performance, otherwise runs August 10-16.

Black Hills Playhouse
24834 S Playhouse Rd, Custer, SD 57730

