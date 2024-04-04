The Buffalo: Master of the Plains - Sioux Falls
Apr 4, 2024 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
This collection showcases the work of over 30 regional artists, featuring more than 50 pieces that explore the diverse facets of the Northern Plains buffalo.
|Location:
|The Center for Western Studies on the Augustana University Campus
|Map:
|2121 S. Summit Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57197
|Phone:
|605-274-4007
|Website:
|http://www.augie.edu/center-western-studies/exhibits/
All Dates:
A gallery reception and artist talk will be held for Essential Ground: From Prairies to Hills - The Landscapes of Jan Sohl at the Center for Western Studies.
