The Buffalo: Master of the Plains - Sioux Falls

Apr 4, 2024 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

This collection showcases the work of over 30 regional artists, featuring more than 50 pieces that explore the diverse facets of the Northern Plains buffalo.


Location:   The Center for Western Studies on the Augustana University Campus
Map:   2121 S. Summit Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57197
Phone:   605-274-4007
Website:   http://www.augie.edu/center-western-studies/exhibits/

All Dates:
A gallery reception and artist talk will be held for Essential Ground: From Prairies to Hills - The Landscapes of Jan Sohl at the Center for Western Studies.

