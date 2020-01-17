Share |

The Burning Beetle - Custer

Jan 17, 2020 - Jan 18, 2020

Unveiling of Vigilance sculpture, live music, variety show, torch march, fireworks, Spin the Beetle fat bike race, Bug Crawl pub crawl and the Burning of the Beetle.


Map:   Custer, SD 57730
Phone:   605-673-2991
Email:   hankfridell@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/barkbeetleblues/

All Dates:
Jan 17, 2020 - Jan 18, 2020

Custer shows the pine beetle who's boss.

57730 Custer, SD 57730

Search All Events By Day

January (2020)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable