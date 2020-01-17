The Burning Beetle - Custer
Jan 17, 2020 - Jan 18, 2020
Unveiling of Vigilance sculpture, live music, variety show, torch march, fireworks, Spin the Beetle fat bike race, Bug Crawl pub crawl and the Burning of the Beetle.
|Map:
|Custer, SD 57730
|Phone:
|605-673-2991
|Email:
|hankfridell@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/barkbeetleblues/
Custer shows the pine beetle who's boss.
