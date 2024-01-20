Share |

The Burning Beetle - Custer

Jan 20, 2024

Live music, variety show, torch march, fireworks, fat bike race, pub crawl and the Burning of the Beetle. Various locations. Custer shows the pine beetle who's boss.

www.facebook.com/barkbeetleblues/ 


Location:   Various Locations
Map:   Custer, SD 57730
Phone:   605-673-2991

