The Burning Beetle - Custer
Jan 18, 2025
Live music, variety show, torch march, fireworks, fat bike race, pub crawl and the Burning of the Beetle. Various locations. Custer shows the pine beetle who's boss.
www.facebook.com/barkbeetleblues/
|Location:
|Various Locations
|Map:
|Custer, SD 57730
|Phone:
|605-673-2244
All Dates:
Jan 18, 2025
