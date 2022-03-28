The Chipper Experience
Mar 28, 2022 7:00 pm
Comedian Chipper Lowell is L.A.-based and brings the delightful sunshine to every show he presents. Chipper uses clever magic tricks to get everyone involved, and his quick--but always clean--wit to get them laughing and smiling. This is an excellent show to bring your kids and grandkids to!
|Location:
|The Monument - Fine Arts Theatre
|Map:
|444 N Mt Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-394-4115
|Website:
|https://www.themonument.live/
All Dates:
Mar 28, 2022 7:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.