The Chipper Experience

Mar 28, 2022 7:00 pm

Comedian Chipper Lowell is L.A.-based and brings the delightful sunshine to every show he presents. Chipper uses clever magic tricks to get everyone involved, and his quick--but always clean--wit to get them laughing and smiling. This is an excellent show to bring your kids and grandkids to!


Location:   The Monument - Fine Arts Theatre
Map:   444 N Mt Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-394-4115
Website:   https://www.themonument.live/

