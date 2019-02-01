Share |

The Choir of Man (concert) - Sioux Falls

Feb 1, 2019 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

The runaway hit of numerous international music festivals is hitting the road for its first U.S. tour! Known across the globe as “the ultimate feel-good show,” The Choir of Man offers up 90 minutes of indisputable joy! It’s a party. It’s a concert. It’s a pint-filled good time set in a working pub that combines hair-raising harmonies, high-energy dance, and live percussion with foot-stomping choreography.

Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org

All Dates:
Feb 1, 2019 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

 Hair-raising harmonies, high-energy dance, and live percussion with foot-stomping choreography.

Washington Pavilion
Washington Pavilion 57104 301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104

Search All Events By Day

February (2019)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable