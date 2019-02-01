The Choir of Man (concert) - Sioux Falls

Feb 1, 2019 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

The runaway hit of numerous international music festivals is hitting the road for its first U.S. tour! Known across the globe as “the ultimate feel-good show,” The Choir of Man offers up 90 minutes of indisputable joy! It’s a party. It’s a concert. It’s a pint-filled good time set in a working pub that combines hair-raising harmonies, high-energy dance, and live percussion with foot-stomping choreography.

Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.