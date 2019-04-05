Share |

The Church Basement Ladies in Rise Up, O Men (theater) - Sioux Falls

Apr 5, 2019 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

This sidesplitting peek into the lives of the rural Norwegian Lutherans who audiences first fell in love with in the original Church Basement Ladies is in the sixth chapter of the story. Rise Up, O Men features familiar faces: Mrs. Mavis Gilmerson, Mrs. Vivian Snustad and Mrs. Karin Engleson who would never leave the basement kitchen unattended, of course. (Who would make bars for the youth group meeting?)

Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org
Website:   http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/church-basement-ladies-rise-o-men

All Dates:
Apr 5, 2019 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

The sixth chapter in the lives of The Church Basement Ladies.

Washington Pavilion
Washington Pavilion 57104 301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Search All Events By Day

April (2019)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable