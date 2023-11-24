The Clairvoyants-Holiday Spectacular - Deadwood

Share |

Nov 24, 2023

 

“Get ready to witness the mesmerizing wonders and enchantment that await you on our upcoming holiday spectacular tour! We're beyond thrilled to unveil a magical show like no other, set to dazzle and captivate audiences during the most magical time of the year. We’re ready to showcase a breathtaking array of brand new acts that will leave you spellbound! From mindreading to awe-inspiring illusions, we're crafting a performance that will ignite your imagination and transport you to a realm of wonder. And let's not forget the real star of the show, Mr. Koni Hundini, who will unveil his latest tricks, bringing joy and laughter to all."

The Clairvoyants – Thommy Ten + Amélie van Tass


Location:   Deadwood Mountain Grand
Map:   1906 Deadwood Mountain Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-559-0386

