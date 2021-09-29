The Complete History of Comedy (Abridged)
Oct 1, 2021 7:30 pm
From the High-brow to the low, "The Complete History of Comedy (Abridged)" covers comedy through the ages, from Aristophanes and Shakespeare and Moliere to Vaudeville and Charlie Chaplin and Anthony Weiner.
$20 Purchase tickets online
|Map:
|415 S. Main, Aberdeen SD 57401
|Phone:
|605-225-2228
|Website:
|http://aberdeencommunitytheatre.com/
All Dates:
Sep 29, 2021 7:30 pm
Sep 30, 2021 7:30 pm
Oct 1, 2021 7:30 pm
Oct 2, 2021 7:30 pm
Oct 3, 2021 2:30 pm
