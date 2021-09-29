Share |

The Complete History of Comedy (Abridged)

Oct 2, 2021 7:30 pm

From the High-brow to the low, "The Complete History of Comedy (Abridged)" covers comedy through the ages, from Aristophanes and Shakespeare and Moliere to Vaudeville and Charlie Chaplin and Anthony Weiner.

$20 Purchase tickets online

 


Map:   415 S. Main, Aberdeen SD 57401
Phone:   605-225-2228
Website:   http://aberdeencommunitytheatre.com/

All Dates:
Sep 29, 2021 7:30 pm
Sep 30, 2021 7:30 pm
Oct 1, 2021 7:30 pm
Oct 2, 2021 7:30 pm
Oct 3, 2021 2:30 pm

From the High-brow to the low, "The Complete History of Comedy (Abridged)" covers comedy through the ages, from Aristophanes and Shakespeare and Moliere to Vaudeville and Charlie Chaplin and Anthony Weiner. $20 Purchase tickets online  
57401 415 S. Main, Aberdeen SD 57401

Search All Events By Day

September (2021)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  

Explore South Dakota Safely!
Web Design by Buildable