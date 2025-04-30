The Cottage - Watertown
Apr 30, 2025 - May 4, 2025
Sylvia and Beau find themselves in an English countryside cottage for their yearly rendezvous, and Sylvia knows this time it will be the beginning of their new life together. But when Beau demurs on a shared future, and their spouses arrive at the cottage, she realizes that this home-away-from-home is a refuge for determining a new path forward. With a tip of the hat to Noël Coward and sex comedies of the past, THE COTTAGE offers a perfect showcase for six actors with endless laughs, hilarious twists, daring physical comedy, and a happy ending for lovers everywhere.
A community theater performance.
|Location:
|Town Players Theater
|Map:
|5 S Broadway, Watertown, SD 57201
|Phone:
|(605) 882-2076
|Website:
|https://visitwatertownsd.com/directory/town-players-theater/
All Dates:
