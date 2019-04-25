Share |

The Curious Savage (play)-Spearfish

Apr 25, 2019 - Apr 28, 2019

A warm comedy that compares the kindness and loyalty of psychiatric patients with the greed and hostility of so-called “normal people.” 


Location:   Matthew’s Opera House & Arts Center
Map:   612 N Main St, Spearfish, SD
Phone:   605-642-7973
Website:   http://www.matthewsopera.com/curious-savage/

All Dates:
Apr 25, 2019 - Apr 28, 2019 Thursday through Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 2:00pm.

Comedic play performance.

Matthew’s Opera House & Arts Center
Matthew’s Opera House & Arts Center 612 N Main St, Spearfish, SD

Search All Events By Day

April (2019)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable