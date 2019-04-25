The Curious Savage (play)-Spearfish
Apr 25, 2019 - Apr 28, 2019
A warm comedy that compares the kindness and loyalty of psychiatric patients with the greed and hostility of so-called “normal people.”
|Location:
|Matthew’s Opera House & Arts Center
|Map:
|612 N Main St, Spearfish, SD
|Phone:
|605-642-7973
|Website:
|http://www.matthewsopera.com/curious-savage/
All Dates:
Apr 25, 2019 - Apr 28, 2019 Thursday through Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 2:00pm.
Comedic play performance.
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.