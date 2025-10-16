The Diary of Anne Frank at the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center - Brookings

Oct 17, 2025 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

The true story of Anne Frank and her family as they hid from the Nazis in WWII by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett. Newly adapted by Wendy Kesselman.


Location:   Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center
Map:   1601 University Boulevard Brookings, SD 57007
Phone:   605-688-5188
Email:   sdsu.OLPAC@sdstate.ed

All Dates:
Oct 16, 2025 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Oct 17, 2025 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Oct 18, 2025 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Oct 19, 2025 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

