"The Doolittle Raiders" - Spearfish
Apr 18, 2020 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Saturday, April 18 at 1:00 PM, "The Doolittle Raiders" featuring Author & Speaker: Paul Higbee. Suggested donation: $5 at the door.
Fee: $Suggested Donation: $5 at the door.
|Location:
|Bruce Miller Theater
|Map:
|825 Heritage Drive, Spearfish, SD 57783
|Phone:
|605-642-9378
|Email:
|info@westernheritagecenter.com
|Website:
|http://825 Heritage Drive
All Dates:
Apr 18, 2020 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm
"The Doolittle Raiders" featuring Author & Speaker: Paul Higbee
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.