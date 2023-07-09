Share |

"The Drowsy Chaperone" presented by the Black Hills Playhouse - Custer

Jul 18, 2023 - Jul 23, 2023

When a die-hard theatre fan plays his favorite cast album, the characters come to life in this hilarious musical farce featuring BHP fan-favorite, Jeff Kingsbury. This loving send-up of the Jazz Age musical features one show-stopping song and dance number after another. Mix in two lovers on the eve of their wedding, a bumbling best man, a desperate theatre producer, a not-so-bright hostess, two gangsters posing as pastry chefs, a misguided Don Juan, and an intoxicated chaperone, and you have the ingredients for an evening of madcap delight.

Rated PG. Run Time is 1 hour and 45 minutes with an intermission. 


Location:   The Black Hills Playhouse
Map:   24834 S. Playhouse Road, Custer, SD 57730
Phone:   (605) 255-4141
Website:   https://www.blackhillsplayhouse.com/thedrowsychaperone

