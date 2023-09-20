The Earth Is All that Lasts: Crazy Horse, Sitting Bull, and the Last Stand of the Great Sioux Nation - Spearfish

Sep 20, 2023 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm

Mark Lee Gardner will give a talk on his book, The Earth Is All that Lasts: Crazy Horse, Sitting Bull, and the Last Stand of the Great Sioux Nation. Gardner is an award-winning author and historian of the American West.



The program is part of the Madeline A. Young Distinguished Speaker Series and is co-sponsored by the Leland D. Case Library for Western Historical Studies.



Admission is Free and a book signing will follow the program.



For more information contact: Lori.Terrill@BHSU.edu or 605-642-6361