The Earth Is All that Lasts: Crazy Horse, Sitting Bull, and the Last Stand of the Great Sioux Nation - Spearfish
Sep 20, 2023 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Mark Lee Gardner will give a talk on his book, The Earth Is All that Lasts: Crazy Horse, Sitting Bull, and the Last Stand of the Great Sioux Nation. Gardner is an award-winning author and historian of the American West.
The program is part of the Madeline A. Young Distinguished Speaker Series and is co-sponsored by the Leland D. Case Library for Western Historical Studies.
Admission is Free and a book signing will follow the program.
For more information contact: Lori.Terrill@BHSU.edu or 605-642-6361
|Location:
|BHSU Joy Center
|Map:
|1351 St. Joe Street, Spearfish, SD 57799
|Phone:
|605-642-6361
|Email:
|Lori.Terrill@BHSU.edu
All Dates:
Historian Mark Lee Gardner will speak on his recent book on Crazy Horse and Sitting Bull.
