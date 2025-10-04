The Fall Classic in Downtown Brookings

Oct 4, 2025 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Enjoy the perfect autumn celebration - a day filled with seasonal fun, local vendors, live music, and community spirit. Stroll through downtown streets lined with fall activities, pop-up shops, and family-friendly entertainment from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., then stick around as the energy builds for the SDSU Game Watch Party (5 p.m. start) and chili cook-off in the evening.
Want to be a part of the fun? Applications for street fair vendors, community booths, and chili cook-off entries are now open at www.downtownbrookings.com/fall-festival

Location:   Downtown Brookings
Map:   414 Main Ave, Suite 1, Brookings, SD, 57006
Phone:   605-620-1685
Email:   director@downtownbrookings.com
Website:   http://downtownbrookings.com

Downtown Brookings
