The Fall Classic in Downtown Brookings
Oct 4, 2025 10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Enjoy the perfect autumn celebration - a day filled with seasonal fun, local vendors, live music, and community spirit. Stroll through downtown streets lined with fall activities, pop-up shops, and family-friendly entertainment from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., then stick around as the energy builds for the SDSU Game Watch Party (5 p.m. start) and chili cook-off in the evening.
Want to be a part of the fun? Applications for street fair vendors, community booths, and chili cook-off entries are now open at www.downtownbrookings.com/fall-festival.
Location:
|Downtown Brookings
Map:
|414 Main Ave, Suite 1, Brookings, SD, 57006
Phone:
|605-620-1685
Email:
|director@downtownbrookings.com
Website:
|http://downtownbrookings.com
