The Full Monty (play)-Rapid City
Mar 29, 2019 - Mar 31, 2019
After spying on their wives at a “Girls’ Night Out” that involves male strippers, a group of unemployed steelworkers from Buffalo hatch an unflinching, unclothed scheme to make some quick cash. Based on the 1997 British film, The Full Monty strips six men bare, exposing their fear, self-consciousness and prejudices, pushing them to “let it go.”
|Location:
|Historic Theatre
|Map:
|601 Columbus Street, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-394-1786
|Website:
|http://bhct.org/the-full-monty/
All Dates:
Mar 22, 2019 - Mar 24, 2019
Mar 29, 2019 - Mar 31, 2019
Black Hills Community Theatre performance.
