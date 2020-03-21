"The German Russians" Spearfish
Mar 21, 2020 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Join us on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 1:00 PM for the history of “The German Russians” featuring: Dr. William (Bill) Bosch. Many people living in the Dakotas, Kansas and Nebraska share a German-Russian heritage. Dr. Bosch’s book will be available for purchase.
Fee: $Suggested Donation: $5 at the door
|Location:
|Bruce Miller Theater
|Map:
|825 Heritage Drive, Spearfish, SD 57783
|Phone:
|605-642-9378
|Email:
|info@westernheritagecenter.com
All Dates:
The history of “The German Russians” featuring: Dr. William (Bill) Bosch.
