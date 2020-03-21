Share |

"The German Russians" - Spearfish

Mar 21, 2020 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Join us on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 1:00 PM for the history of “The German Russians” featuring: Dr. William (Bill) Bosch. Many people living in the Dakotas, Kansas and Nebraska share a German-Russian heritage. Dr. Bosch’s book will be available for purchase. Suggested Donation: $5 at the door.

 

Location:   Bruce Miller Theater
Map:   825 Heritage Drive, Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-642-9378
Email:   info@westernheritagecenter.com

