Share |

The Good Night Theatre Collective Presents: A Road Trip Cabaret

Jun 1, 2023 - Jun 2, 2023

Take a cross-country ride with Good Night as they sing odes to some essential stops on the great American highway—a coast-to-coast tribute to a go-to summer travel pastime. It’s A Road Trip Cabaret!

The performance will take place at the Belbas Theater in the Washington Pavilion at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $15 per person. 

 


Location:   Belbas Theatre, Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   (605) 367-6000
Website:   https://www.goodnighttheatre.com/a-road-trip-cabaret

All Dates:
Jun 1, 2023 - Jun 2, 2023

Take a cross-country ride with Good Night as they sing odes to some essential stops on the great American highway—a coast-to-coast tribute to a go-to summer travel pastime. It’s A Road Trip Cabaret! The performance will take place at the Belbas Theater in the Washington Pavilion at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $15 per person.   
Belbas Theatre, Washington Pavilion
Belbas Theatre, Washington Pavilion 57104 301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Search All Events By Day

June (2023)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable