The Good Night Theatre Collective Presents: A Road Trip Cabaret

Jun 1, 2023 - Jun 2, 2023

Take a cross-country ride with Good Night as they sing odes to some essential stops on the great American highway—a coast-to-coast tribute to a go-to summer travel pastime. It’s A Road Trip Cabaret!

The performance will take place at the Belbas Theater in the Washington Pavilion at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $15 per person.