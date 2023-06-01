The Good Night Theatre Collective Presents: A Road Trip Cabaret
Jun 1, 2023 - Jun 2, 2023
Take a cross-country ride with Good Night as they sing odes to some essential stops on the great American highway—a coast-to-coast tribute to a go-to summer travel pastime. It’s A Road Trip Cabaret!
The performance will take place at the Belbas Theater in the Washington Pavilion at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $15 per person.
|Location:
|Belbas Theatre, Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|(605) 367-6000
|Website:
|https://www.goodnighttheatre.com/a-road-trip-cabaret
All Dates:
