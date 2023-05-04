Share |

The Good Night Theatre Collective Presents: Company

May 4, 2023 - May 6, 2023

A theatre performance by the Good Night Theatre Collective of Company, a showcase of the ins and outs of dating, marriages and divorces by Stephen Sondheim

 


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   (605) 367-6000
Website:   https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/

All Dates:
May 4, 2023 - May 6, 2023

A theatre performance by the Good Night Theatre Collective of Company, a showcase of the ins and outs of dating, marriages and divorces by Stephen Sondheim  
Washington Pavilion
Washington Pavilion 57104 301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Search All Events By Day

May (2023)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable