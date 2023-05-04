The Good Night Theatre Collective Presents: Company
May 4, 2023 - May 6, 2023
A theatre performance by the Good Night Theatre Collective of Company, a showcase of the ins and outs of dating, marriages and divorces by Stephen Sondheim
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|(605) 367-6000
|Website:
|https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/
All Dates:
May 4, 2023 - May 6, 2023
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.