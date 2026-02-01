The Good Night Theatre Collective Presents: Parents' Weekend - Sioux Falls
Feb 19, 2026 - Feb 21, 2026
World-premier of a brand-new musical comedy you won’t soon forget. Featuring the work of local playwright and performer Coleman Peterson, this brand-new musical follows the shenanigans that ensue when old college pals reunite to relive their glory days… at their kids’ freshman year of college. It’s the first-ever production of… Parents’ Weekend!
Intended for mature audiences. The show considers parents/guardians to be the best decision-makers on what is appropriate for their children and families.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion - Belbas Theater
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|(605) 367-6000
|Email:
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
|Website:
|https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/youre-good-man-charlie-brown
All Dates:
