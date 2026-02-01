The Good Night Theatre Collective Presents: Parents' Weekend - Sioux Falls

Feb 19, 2026 - Feb 21, 2026

World-premier of a brand-new musical comedy you won’t soon forget. Featuring the work of local playwright and performer Coleman Peterson, this brand-new musical follows the shenanigans that ensue when old college pals reunite to relive their glory days… at their kids’ freshman year of college. It’s the first-ever production of… Parents’ Weekend!

Intended for mature audiences. The show considers parents/guardians to be the best decision-makers on what is appropriate for their children and families.


Location:   Washington Pavilion - Belbas Theater
Map:   301 S. Main Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   (605) 367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org
Website:   https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/youre-good-man-charlie-brown

All Dates:
Feb 19, 2026 - Feb 21, 2026

World-premier of a brand-new musical comedy you won’t soon forget. Featuring the work of local playwright and performer Coleman Peterson, this brand-new musical follows the shenanigans that ensue when old college pals reunite to relive their glory days… at their kids’ freshman year of college. It’s the first-ever production of… Parents’ Weekend! Intended for mature ...
Washington Pavilion - Belbas Theater
Washington Pavilion - Belbas Theater 57104 301 S. Main Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Search All Events By Day

February (2026)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable