The Good Night Theatre Collective Presents: Parents' Weekend - Sioux Falls

Feb 19, 2026 - Feb 21, 2026

World-premier of a brand-new musical comedy you won’t soon forget. Featuring the work of local playwright and performer Coleman Peterson, this brand-new musical follows the shenanigans that ensue when old college pals reunite to relive their glory days… at their kids’ freshman year of college. It’s the first-ever production of… Parents’ Weekend!

Intended for mature audiences. The show considers parents/guardians to be the best decision-makers on what is appropriate for their children and families.