The Good Pumpkin Fall Festival - Sioux Falls

Sep 15, 2018 - Sep 16, 2018

We have carnival games, an obstacle course, bouncy house, scavenger hunt, horse rides, petting zoo and a freewill donation lunch. We are excited to host our special guests this year: South Dakota Ghostbusters, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and Sioux Falls Herpetological Society! In celebration of the season, enjoy 35% off storewide (some exclusions apply).



Thank you to our sponsors for this event: Schulte Subaru of Sioux Falls and North Central Insurance. A special thank you to the following businesses for helping with this event: Hy-Vee, Carolan Rental, Uncle Ed's Specialty Meats, Habetler Orchard, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, South Dakota Ghostbusters and The Sioux Falls Herpetological Society!