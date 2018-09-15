The Good Pumpkin Fall Festival - Sioux Falls
Sep 15, 2018 - Sep 16, 2018
We have carnival games, an obstacle course, bouncy house, scavenger hunt, horse rides, petting zoo and a freewill donation lunch. We are excited to host our special guests this year: South Dakota Ghostbusters, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and Sioux Falls Herpetological Society! In celebration of the season, enjoy 35% off storewide (some exclusions apply).
Thank you to our sponsors for this event: Schulte Subaru of Sioux Falls and North Central Insurance. A special thank you to the following businesses for helping with this event: Hy-Vee, Carolan Rental, Uncle Ed's Specialty Meats, Habetler Orchard, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, South Dakota Ghostbusters and The Sioux Falls Herpetological Society!
|Location:
|Landscape Garden Centers
|Map:
|7201 S. Minnesota Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57108
|Phone:
|605-338-0706
|Email:
|info@landscapegardencenters.com
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/events/1097770533681543/
All Dates:
Sep 15, 2018 - Sep 16, 2018 Saturday only, 9am-5pm
Mark your calendars for the Good Pumpkin, a fun, family event! A portion of the proceeds from the Good Pumpkin will benefit The Teddy Bear Den.
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.