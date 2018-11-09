The Goods - Rapid City
Nov 9, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Be Inspired. Be immersed. Celebrate!
Each year, hundreds of our closest friends (that includes you!) are invited to celebrate the art and artists that help
advance our cultural landscape during our stunning annual fundraising event, The Goods.
Over 60 artists generously donate anonymous artworks for a ‘lottery-sale’ exhibition, silent auction and raffle.
Have fun picking your favorites and guessing who the artist is before the BIG reveal! AND, be prepared to take an amazing, original work of art home. Enjoy food, wine, mingle with friends and show your support for the arts!
We have many fabulous surprises up our sleeve that will delight, entertain and inspire you!
Funds raised at The Goods provide critical support for the Rapid City Arts Council enabling us to continue
to bring access to the arts for people of all ages.
Tickets: $40 each | $35 RCAC Members
Ticket price includes: chance to bid on great art, music, dance, food, wine and a great night out!
Fee: $40 standard; $35 members
|Location:
|Dahl Arts Center
|Map:
|713 7th Street, Rapid City, South Dakota 57701
|Phone:
|605-394-4101 ex. 200
|Email:
|contact@thedahl.org
|Website:
|http://www.thedahl.org/thegoods.html
All Dates:
