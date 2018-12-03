The Greatest Holiday Show Ever Holiday Tour 2018 - Rapid City
Dec 3, 2018 7:30 pm - 11:30 pm
This Christmas, the Emmy-award winning a cappella quartet brings a brand new stage show to you. Enjoy the humor and soulful vocals that make this a holiday tradition for so many!
Fee: $20-$45
|Historic Theatre
|601 Columbus Street, Rapid CIty, South Dakota 57701
|320-333-0282
|mjmassman@aol.com
|http://www.tonicsolfa.com/2018-holiday-tour?hsCtaTracking=5c97a6e3-8b8a-4e38-ac3c-6a19c04a9d7a%7C1ac5fdc4-c660-4de7-95da-2edb2ad3dcab
All Dates:
Tonic Sol-fa The Greatest Holiday Show Ever Holiday Tour 2018
