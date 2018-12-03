Share |

The Greatest Holiday Show Ever Holiday Tour 2018 - Rapid City

Dec 3, 2018 7:30 pm - 11:30 pm

This Christmas, the Emmy-award winning a cappella quartet brings a brand new stage show to you. Enjoy the humor and soulful vocals that make this a holiday tradition for so many!

 

Fee: $20-$45


Location:   Historic Theatre
Map:   601 Columbus Street, Rapid CIty, South Dakota 57701
Phone:   320-333-0282
Email:   mjmassman@aol.com
Website:   http://www.tonicsolfa.com/2018-holiday-tour?hsCtaTracking=5c97a6e3-8b8a-4e38-ac3c-6a19c04a9d7a%7C1ac5fdc4-c660-4de7-95da-2edb2ad3dcab

