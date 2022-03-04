Share |

The Greatest Showman

Mar 4, 2022 - Mar 5, 2022

🎶"This is the greatest SHOW!" 🎶 Local figure skaters performing The Greatest Showman On Ice! Open to the public, it's going to be a fun night out with circus themed concessions, decor, and light up toys for the kids, so mark your calendars!


Location:   Yankton Area Ice Association
Map:   905 Whiting Dr Yankton SD 57078-0235
Phone:   (605) 664-3485
Email:   yaiafigureskate@gmail.com
Website:   https://www.yanktonice.org/figureskate

All Dates:
Mar 4, 2022 - Mar 5, 2022 Starts at 6:30pm
Mar 6, 2022 2:00 pm

