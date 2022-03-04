The Greatest Showman
Mar 4, 2022 - Mar 5, 2022
"This is the greatest SHOW!" Local figure skaters performing The Greatest Showman On Ice! Open to the public, it's going to be a fun night out with circus themed concessions, decor, and light up toys for the kids, so mark your calendars!
|Location:
|Yankton Area Ice Association
|Map:
|905 Whiting Dr Yankton SD 57078-0235
|Phone:
|(605) 664-3485
|Email:
|yaiafigureskate@gmail.com
|Website:
|https://www.yanktonice.org/figureskate
All Dates:
Mar 4, 2022 - Mar 5, 2022 Starts at 6:30pm
Mar 6, 2022 2:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.