The Haunting of Keystone
Oct 10, 2025
This year marks the 15th Annual Haunting of Keystone, and the scares are bigger than ever. Experience The Haunt across three bone-chilling locations—Big Thunder Gold Mine, the historic Keystone Schoolhouse Museum, and Rushmore Cave—each with its own terrifying surprises. From underground frights to ghostly halls, every step will test your courage. Tickets are available starting September 10th at HauntingofKeystone.com—don’t miss your chance to be part of the frightful fun!
|Location:
|The Keystone Historical Museum
|Map:
|410 3rd St, Keystone, South Dakota 57751
|Website:
|https://hauntingofkeystone.com/
All Dates:
Oct 11, 2025 - Oct 12, 2025
The #1 haunted attraction in the Black Hills
