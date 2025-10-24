The Haunting of Keystone

Oct 24, 2025

This year marks the 15th Annual Haunting of Keystone, and the scares are bigger than ever. Experience The Haunt across three bone-chilling locations—Big Thunder Gold Mine, the historic Keystone Schoolhouse Museum, and Rushmore Cave—each with its own terrifying surprises. From underground frights to ghostly halls, every step will test your courage. Tickets are available starting September 10th at HauntingofKeystone.com—don’t miss your chance to be part of the frightful fun!