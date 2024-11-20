The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon - Watertown
Nov 20, 2024 - Nov 24, 2024
Community theater performance.
|Location:
|Town Players Theater
|Map:
|5 S Broadway Watertown, SD 57201
|Phone:
|605-882-2076
|Website:
|http://townplayers.net/event/always-a-bridesmaid/
All Dates:
Nov 20, 2024 - Nov 24, 2024
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.