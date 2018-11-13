The Homestretch; ArtCentral FILM FESTIVAL Movie - Spearfish

Nov 13, 2018 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

“The Homestretch” follows three homeless teens as they fight to stay in school, graduate, and build a future. Each of these smart, ambitious teenagers – Kasey, Anthony, and Roque – will surprise, inspire, and challenge audiences to rethink stereotypes of homelessness as they work to complete their education while facing the trauma of being alone and abandoned at an early age.



NR, 90m



The Matthews, Black Hills State University, and The Northern Hills Rotary Club -- through the work of ArtCentral -- hosts the second ArtCentral Film Festival. Four films are offered from Sept. 18 through Nov. 27. All films are being screened in The Matthews’ theater. They are free and open to the public.



Film 3 of 4