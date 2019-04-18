Share |

The John Mellencamp Show (concert)-Rapid City

Apr 18, 2019 8:00 pm

 Being hailed by critics and fans alike as one of music’s most authentic and crowd pleasing concert performers.


Location:   Rushmore Plaza
Map:   444 Mount Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-394-4115
Website:   http://www.gotmine.com/events/detail/mellencamp

All Dates:
Apr 18, 2019 8:00 pm

Classic rock music.

Rushmore Plaza
Rushmore Plaza 57701 444 Mount Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701

Search All Events By Day

April (2019)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable