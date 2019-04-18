The John Mellencamp Show (concert)-Rapid City
Apr 18, 2019 8:00 pm
Being hailed by critics and fans alike as one of music’s most authentic and crowd pleasing concert performers.
|Location:
|Rushmore Plaza
|Map:
|444 Mount Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-394-4115
|Website:
|http://www.gotmine.com/events/detail/mellencamp
All Dates:
Apr 18, 2019 8:00 pm
Classic rock music.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.