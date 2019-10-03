The Johnny Cash Story (concert) - Watertown
Oct 3, 2019
Sherwin Linton performs.
|Location:
|Redlin Art Center
|Map:
|1200 33rd St SE, Watertown, SD
|Phone:
|605-882-3877
|Website:
|http://redlinart.com/events/sherwin-linton-presents-the-johnny-cash-story
All Dates:
Oct 3, 2019 Performances at 2 pm and 7 pm
Sherwin Linton performs
