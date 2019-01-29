The King and I (musical) - Sioux Falls

Jan 29, 2019 - Jan 31, 2019

Two worlds collide in this “breathtaking and exquisite” (The New York Times) musical, based on the 2015 Tony Award®-Winning Lincoln Center Theater production. One of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s finest works, THE KING AND I boasts a score that features such beloved classics as “Getting To Know You,” “I Whistle a Happy Tune,” “Hello Young Lovers,” “Shall We Dance” and “Something Wonderful.”

Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.