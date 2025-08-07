The Librarians - Sioux Falls
Aug 7, 2025 - Aug 8, 2025
As an unprecedented wave of book banning largely addressing race and LGBT issues is sparked in Texas, Florida, and beyond, librarians under siege join forces as unlikely defenders fighting for intellectual freedom on the front lines of democracy.
Filmmaker Kim A. Snyder (Newtown, Us Kids, 2025 Oscar®-Nominated Death By Numbers) takes us to an unexpected front line where librarians emerge as first responders in the fight for democracy, free access to information, and our First Amendment Rights. As they well know, controlling the flow of ideas means control over communities.
In Texas, the Krause List targets 850 books focused on race and LGBTQIA+ stories—triggering sweeping book bans across the U.S. at an unprecedented rate. As tensions escalate, librarians connect the dots from heated school and library board meetings nationwide to lay bare the underpinnings of White Christian Nationalism fueling the censorship efforts. Despite facing harassment, threats, and laws aimed at criminalizing their work—the librarians’ rallying cry for freedom to read is a chilling cautionary tale.
Director Kim A. Snyder
Producers Kim A. Snyder, Janique L Robillard, Maria Cuomo Cole, Jana Edelbaum
Executive Producers Sarah Jessica Parker, Alison Benson, Hallee Adelman, Amber Alonso, Kate Garwood, Marni Grossman, Geralyn Dreyfous, Tegan Acton, Emma Pompetti, Thomas Campbell Jackson, Penny B. Jackson, Melony & Adam Lewis, Regina K. Scully, Peter Resnick, Christian Camargo, Colleen Deveer, Rachel Cohen, Heidi Stolte, Chris Stolte , Ruth Ann Harnisch, Lois Vossen, Carrie Lozano
Co-Executive Producers Jamie Wolf, Nathalie Seaver, Deepen Shah, Taylor Vila, Beesham A. Seecharan, Claire Demere
Co-Producer Cynthia Kane
Supervising Producer Michael Kinomoto
Associate Producers Janna Devinsky, Gaby Edwards
Editors Mark Becker, María Gabriela Torres, Leah Boatright, Austin Reedy
Cinematographers Amy Bench, Paulius Kontijevas, Derek Wiesehahn
Sound Paul Hsu
Music Nico Muhly
Cast Suzette Baker, Becky Calzada, Carolyn Foote, Martha Hickson, Amanda Jones, Marie Masferrer, Julie Miller
|Location:
|Sioux Falls State Theatre
|Map:
|316 S Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|6054210985
|Email:
|teambleeds@gmail.com
|Website:
|https://www.facebook.com/nosebleedsfilmfestival
All Dates:
Aug 7, 2025 - Aug 8, 2025 The screening is at 7pm on Thursday, August 7th
