The Life and Music of Badger Clark
Aug 26, 2023 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Prepare for an unforgettable afternoon of toe-tapping rhythms, and brilliant and soulful melodies as Pegie Douglas presents the life of Badger Clark interspersed with many of his poems set to music!
Badger Clark was inducted into the South Dakota hall of Fame in 1978.
Location:
|South Dakota Hall of Fame's Visitor and Education Center
Map:
|1480 S Main, Chamberlain, SD 57325
Phone:
|605-234-4216
Email:
|khosek@sdhalloffame.org
Website:
|http://sdhalloffame.org
All Dates:
