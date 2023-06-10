The Lifespan of a Fact

Jun 15, 2023 7:30 pm

The Lifespan of a Fact by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell is coming to the Black Hills Playhouse from June 10th-30th.

Based on a true story, this 2018 critically acclaimed Broadway play is a fast-paced story exploding with blistering comedy and timely relevance. Facts become blurry when they're twisted into fiction in the high-stakes world of publishing. The demanding editor-in-chief of a high-end magazine hires a determined millennial fact-checker to work on a groundbreaking essay written by a famous author. The deadline is tight, the essay is dense, and everyone must make a good faith effort in telling the story honestly. But the overly eager Jim's over-the-top fact-checking creates the ultimate showdown of fact versus fiction.

Rated PG-13 for strong language and mature themes. Run time is approximately 85 minutes with no intermission.