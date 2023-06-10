The Lifespan of a Fact
Jun 16, 2023 7:30 pm
The Lifespan of a Fact by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell is coming to the Black Hills Playhouse from June 10th-30th.
Based on a true story, this 2018 critically acclaimed Broadway play is a fast-paced story exploding with blistering comedy and timely relevance. Facts become blurry when they're twisted into fiction in the high-stakes world of publishing. The demanding editor-in-chief of a high-end magazine hires a determined millennial fact-checker to work on a groundbreaking essay written by a famous author. The deadline is tight, the essay is dense, and everyone must make a good faith effort in telling the story honestly. But the overly eager Jim's over-the-top fact-checking creates the ultimate showdown of fact versus fiction.
Rated PG-13 for strong language and mature themes. Run time is approximately 85 minutes with no intermission.
|Location:
|Black Hills Playhouse
|Map:
|24834 S Playhouse Rd, Custer, SD 57730
|Phone:
|(605) 255-4141
|Website:
|https://www.blackhillsplayhouse.com/thelifespanofafact
All Dates:
Jun 10, 2023 7:30 pm
Jun 11, 2023 2:00 pm
Jun 14, 2023 7:30 pm
Jun 15, 2023 7:30 pm
Jun 16, 2023 7:30 pm
Jun 20, 2023 2:00 pm
Jun 21, 2023 2:00 pm
Jun 24, 2023 7:30 pm
Jun 25, 2023 2:00 pm
Jun 28, 2023 7:30 pm
Jun 29, 2023 7:30 pm
Jun 30, 2023 7:30 pm
